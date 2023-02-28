Left Menu

ESAF Bank, V-Guard partners to finance rooftop solar systems

ESAF Small Finance Bank and electric equipment manufacturer V-Guard Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install solar rooftop power systems. Under the agreement, ESAF Bank will provide various financing options, including loans and attractive installment payment plans, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:05 IST
ESAF Bank, V-Guard partners to finance rooftop solar systems
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

ESAF Small Finance Bank and electric equipment manufacturer V-Guard Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install solar rooftop power systems. Under the agreement, ESAF Bank will provide various financing options, including loans and attractive installment payment plans, a statement said. With the strategic alliance with ESAF Bank, it said, consumers can opt to finance up to 80 per cent of the total cost of the rooftop solar power system, including the cost of installation for residential or commercial applications. This collaboration will not only reduce the burden on customers to make an upfront payment but also enable them to generate their own electricity, thereby reducing their dependence on the grid, it said. This partnership will enable customers to switch to clean energy with ease and affordability, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023