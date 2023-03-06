Left Menu

Assam Rifles, Customs recover 103 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 58 lakh

Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakhs in general area Hmunhmeltha, Champhai, informed officials on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:18 IST
Assam Rifles, Customs recover 103 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 58 lakh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakhs in general area Hmunhmeltha, Champhai, said officials on Monday. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 57.68 lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended an active Prepak Pro insurgent in Hiyanglam, Kakching District, Manipur. Based on the specific input about the presence of a Prepak Procadre involved in illicit activities like extortion, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the customs department which led to the apprehension of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, added the press release.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023