Left Menu

Minister Gajendra Shekhawat records statement in defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday recorded his statement before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in a defamation case against Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:15 IST
Minister Gajendra Shekhawat records statement in defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday recorded his statement before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in a defamation case against Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After recording the complainant's witness in the matter, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh Jaspal, listed the matter for further recording of complainant witnesses in the matter on March 7, 2023.

Union Minister has alleged that CM Ashok Gehlot made defamation speeches against him regarding the Sanjeevani scam. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with advocates Ajit Sharma, Aditya Vikram Singh, Abhishek Pati and Sanskriti S Gupta, Counsels appeared for the complainant in the matter.

Shekhawat has sought to initiate prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him. "There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.

"This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not been appeared anywhere and the investigation officer did not call him. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat have been proven," Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had told to ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023