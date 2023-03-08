BRIEF-US House Speaker McCarthy Confirmed Plans To Meet With Taiwan's President In The US This Year - Bloomberg News

March 7 (Reuters) -

* KEVIN MCCARTHY CONFIRMED PLANS TO MEET WITH TAIWAN'S PRESIDENT IN THE US THIS YEAR BUT STRESSED THAT MEETING DOESN'T PRECLUDE A TRIP TO TAIWAN LATER - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3L79ZC0

