BRIEF-US House Speaker McCarthy Confirmed Plans To Meet With Taiwan's President In The US This Year - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 06:48 IST
March 7 (Reuters) -
* KEVIN MCCARTHY CONFIRMED PLANS TO MEET WITH TAIWAN'S PRESIDENT IN THE US THIS YEAR BUT STRESSED THAT MEETING DOESN'T PRECLUDE A TRIP TO TAIWAN LATER - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3L79ZC0
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement