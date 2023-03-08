Left Menu

Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says it has written off Nord Stream 1 stake

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:47 IST
Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says it has written off Nord Stream 1 stake
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The Dutch natural gas grid operator Gasunie said on Wednesday it has written off its 9% stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline that was badly damaged in September 2022.

In its annual report, Gasunie said the stake, originally valued at 508 million euros ($535.43 million), is now worth zero as it does "not foresee a resumption of gas deliveries via Nord Stream for the foreseeable future."

It said it was in talks with other shareholders over the stabilisation of pipelines to prevent further environmental damage and to ensure safety. ($1 = 0.9488 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023