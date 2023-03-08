Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrates Holi at his residence

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Holi with his family, friends and party leaders at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Holi with his family, friends and party leaders at his residence in Bhubaneswar. The Minister was also accompanied by other family members.

Many political leaders across the country celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, at their respective homes. Some of them were seen singing and dancing drenched in colours along with their family and friends. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen singing 'phaag' and celebrating the festival of Holi at his residence in Bhopal.

Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi in Patna. He was seen celebrating the traditional Lathmaar Holi at his residence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday participated in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district.

"Everyone is celebrating the festival of colours together and there is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide," CM Yogi said. The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

