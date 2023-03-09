ED raids house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in J-K's Anantnag

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a raid at the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Ahmed Yasir in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of ED officials with security officials raided the house on Thursday morning.

More details are awaited. Last month, the district administration of Anantnag demolished an illegal shopping complex of Yasir.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir is a Kashmiri political leader, the former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir and a renowned scholar. He was suspended from the post of Mirwaiz in 2018 after a purported video surfaced showing him in an obscene act with a woman. However, the case is being investigated by a body of socio, political, legal and religious activists from the Kashmir valley.

Since 2018 he has been in jail. He was a member of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Earlier in a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also sealed the APHC head office in Rajbagh, Srinagar. (ANI)

