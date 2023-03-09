Left Menu

Strike cuts power to Olympic village, Stade de France

Strike action cut power to the large sports arena Stade de France and to some of the construction work for the 2024 Olympic village in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, union officials said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:31 IST
A dozen members of the Electricity and Gas industry (IEG)walked out of offices that control the area's electricity supply.

They told reporters they had also cut power to three data centres in Saint-Denis and to all the commercial centres around Stade de France. The outage is part of ongoing industrial action triggered by the government's plans to delay the state pension age by two years to 64, Frederic Probel, secretary general of the related union CGT Energie, said.

"We promised a dark week in the energy sector, and it has been dark," Probel told a crowd of about 300 workers in Bagneux, also on the outskirts of Paris. Strikes that began on Tuesday have also disrupted deliveries of fuel.

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

