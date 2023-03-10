PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Londoners more likely to struggle with mortgages than rest of UK, says regulator - UK poised to redefine atomic power as 'green' in bid to pull in private investment

- Australia to buy US submarines to bridge gap before UK-design boats - Sunak to seek Macron's co-operation on curbing Channel crossings

Overview - Britain's financial watchdog said that people living in London and south-east England were 55% more likely to struggle to pay their mortgages than those living in other places in the UK.

- The UK government is poised to redefine nuclear power as "green" as it seeks to drum up more private investment in the sector to improve domestic energy resilience. - The U.S., Australia and the UK are to unveil a multi-stage programme to supply Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines that will culminate in the development of a next-generation boat based on a British design.

- UK PM Rishi Sunak will urge France President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to step up joint efforts to tackle cross-Channel migration in small boats, at the first UK-France summit in five years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

