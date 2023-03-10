Left Menu

Man found dead inside car in Delhi

A man was found dead inside a car in the New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 08:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was found dead inside a car in the New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday, said police. According to the Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Santosh Thakur (49), a resident of Jai Ambey Apartment, New Kondli.

At around 7 pm, a police patrol noticed a person lying on the driver's seat of a car in the New Ashok Nagar area. "The doors of the car were locked and the person was not making any movements. On local enquiry, it was found that the name of the person is Santosh. A set of car keys was collected from the house of Santosh and the car door was opened," said the police.

"On checking Santosh was found dead. The crime team was called and the spot was photographed and inspected. There was no external injury on the body of Santosh. The deceased was identified by his family," the police added. On enquiry from the family members of the deceased, it was revealed that the deceased was alcoholic and on March 8 at around 10 am, the deceased after a quarrel with his wife and daughters left the house and was not traced since then.

The police also recovered a used bottle of liquor from the car. The body has been shifted to LBS Mortuary. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

