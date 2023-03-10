Offshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite

British union Unite on Friday said several Sparrows offshore services workers have voted to strike at dozens of platforms on the UK continental shelf including those of BP and Shell.

Around 150 Sparrows workers across more than 20 oil and gas platforms have voted for strike in a dispute over pay, the union said in a press release. This comes after the union last week announced its Sparrows members working on BP's Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations backed strike action in a separate dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike action will hit BP's platforms from March 29 to June 7 in a series of 24, 48 and 72-hour stoppages, the Unite said in the release today, adding that a continuous ban on overtime will also start on March 21. This will also hit a number of other major operators including Apache and Harbour Energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)