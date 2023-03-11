Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 1.40 lakh cr tax devolution amount to states

The government on Friday has released the 14 instalment of tax devolution of more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore to states.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday released the 14 instalment of tax devolution of more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore to states. "The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore," the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it read. Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of Rs 24,783 crore among all states. (ANI)

