MCD seals 3 farmhouses in South Delhi for "defaulting" on payment of property tax

MCD had also sealed five big commercial properties in Chhattarpur (100-foot Road) and Deramandi Road.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:26 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ MCD). Image Credit: ANI
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday attached three farmhouses in Gadaipur, Jonapur, and Deramandi areas located in South Delhi for defaulting on property tax. "As a part of an ongoing intensive drive against property tax defaulters, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had taken strict action in South Zone and attached/sealed 3 farmhouses in Gadaipur, Jonapur, and Deramandi areas located in South Delhi for defaulting on property tax," an official statement said.

Approx 5 crore is pending outstanding against these properties. "MCD is set to take similar action against the big tax defaulters for sealing/attachment of farmhouses and other properties in various areas in coming days,' it further said.

MCD had also sealed five big commercial properties in Chhattarpur (100-foot Road) and Deramandi Road. Property tax to the tune of Rs 50 lakh was pending outstanding against these properties in Chhattarpur and Deramandi areas

"The taxpayers failed to pay their outstanding tax dues since 2006-07. Property Tax Department has taken action after giving sufficient opportunity to the defaulters to pay their outstanding tax," it added. In order to avoid such action, property tax defaulters are advised to pay their outstanding dues and avail the benefits of the Samriddhi Amnesty schemes launched by MCD, it further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

