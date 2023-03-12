Left Menu

Haryana: Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes; rescued

"The child has been shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:56 IST
Haryana: Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes; rescued
A New born baby found abandoned in Yamunanagar in Haryana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new born baby was found abandoned in the bushes in the Yamunanagar's Pratap Nagar area of Haryana on Saturday. It was not clear who threw the infant in the bushes in the Yamunanagar till the filing of the report.

"The child is healthy," SMO Pratap Nagar told ANI. "The child has been shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

On receiving the information, a medical team reached the spot. The police have been informed about the case, official added. Police have not registered any case far in this case.

Earlier in May 21, 2022, a two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai. The investigation had revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station had registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023