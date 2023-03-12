Left Menu

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024: JSL MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:15 IST
Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024: JSL MD
  • Country:
  • India

The 300 MW hybrid project in partnership with ReNew is expected to commence operation in the next 18 months, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said.

In December 2022, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) partnered with ReNew to develop the proposed 300 MW hybrid energy project.

When asked about the timeline of the project, Jindal told PTI, ''We (JSL and ReNew) are on track on the pact. That project is 300 MW. Land acquisition has already been completed for the project''.

The project will start in the next one and a half years' time, he said.

On the company's hydrogen project, the MD said it is expected to start in July this year.

In August 2022, the country's largest stainless steel player partnered with Hygenco India Private Limited to set up a green hydrogen plant.

''These green initiatives are part of our mission to switch from a thermal energy-intensive manufacturing setup to renewable energy alternatives,'' he said.

The company will continue to take proactive steps to reduce carbon emissions of its present and planned capacities, Jindal said.

JSL is also in process of investing Rs 120 crore to set up a 21 MW rooftop solar capacity at its Jajpur unit and another 6 MW in the Hisar facility, he added.

The energy generated from the solar, wind and hydrogen units will be used in various processes of stainless steel-making plants, he said.

In FY22, JSL reduced its carbon emissions by 1.4 lakh tonnes and aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023