Air India takes note of passenger who smoked on flight, reiterates its zero tolerance policy

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Air India has taken note of the alleged smoking by a passenger in the lavatory on Sunday and subsequently misbehaving with fellow passengers on its London-Mumbai flight. The 37-year-old has been booked by Mumbai's Sahar Police Station for his causing inconvenience mid-flight on March 11.

The Police said that the accused is of Indian origin but a citizen of the United States of America and holds a US passport. "A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on 10th March 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," an Air India spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson added the person was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai and the regulator was informed of the incident. "We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," he said.

"Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

