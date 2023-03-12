Left Menu

Maha: Rupture in fuel pipeline following fire plugged after 48 hours in Thane

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in Shil area of Maharashtras Thane district post a fire that had claimed the life of one person has been repaired after 48 hours, a civic official said on Sunday.

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in Shil area of Maharashtra's Thane district post a fire that had claimed the life of one person has been repaired after 48 hours, a civic official said on Sunday.

The 18-inch line, from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district, which started leaking after fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion, was restored by at least half a dozen agencies working together, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''The fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was stopped at 6 am on Sunday. The supply in the line has been restored now. It transports diesel of BPCL,'' he said.

A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another person was injured after a fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed the tyre shop around 6.30 am on Friday.

District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had told reporters an inquiry has been instituted into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence. The BPCL officials have requested local firemen and RDMC team to remain stationed at the spot, as they were carrying out checks at the pipeline. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and they were awaiting the report on the exact cause of the fire, an official from Shil-Daighar police said.

The police were also probing if fuel was being pilfered from the pipeline. There have been instances of pilferage on this route earlier, another official said.

