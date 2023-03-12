Left Menu

Committed to making Mandya district number one in country: Karnataka CM Bommai

The BJP government is committed to making Mandya district as number one in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:55 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo:Twitter/Basavaraj S Bommai). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP government is committed to making Mandya district as number one in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister's remarks came at a function organised in connection with the dedication of the 117 km ten-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway built for Rs 8,479 crore and laying the foundation stone for four-lane Mysuru-Kushalanagar Highway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said the double-engine government has been continuously working for the development of Karnataka and released Rs 100 crore for the revival of the closed Mysugar Factory in Mandya City. The ethanol unit will be started in the Mysugar factory this year. Bommai said the incumbent BJP government has given priority to VC Canal and Purigali Lift Irrigation schemes.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, a 152 km road had been constructed in the Mandya district. As many as 2,70,522 farmers benefitted from the Kisan Samman scheme. The Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme has reached 35,000 students and 4.92 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed in the district. Based on the concept of 'Mandya is India', development has been taken up. The 30-year system prevailing in the district will change," the Chief Minister said. Bommai further said Rs 20,000 crore has been disbursed among 53 lakh farmers of Karnataka under the Kisan Samman scheme both by the state and union governments.

"Houses have been sanctioned to 17 lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Scheme; distributed 1.25 crore Ayushman cards to people; built 6,000 km of National Highway by spending Rs 64,000 crore. The concepts of Jan Kalyan, Rajya Kalyan, and Rashtra Kalyan which are the dreams of Modi are becoming reality," he said. The Chief Minister said that the friendly nations have accepted PM Modi as a world leader and the chairmanship of the G-20 that has come to India was due to Modi's leadership.

"The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway became the reality during the regime of Modi and this project will reduce the density of traffic on this highway. The different stages like the DRP sanction, the release of Rs 4,000 crore additional funds, the foundation stone, the land acquisition process, and the dedication of the highway all happened because of the BJP Government. This will reflect the dedication of the PM and also the development agenda of the double-engine government," Bommai said. Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MPs Sumalatha Ambareesh and Pratap Simha, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

