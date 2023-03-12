Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh logs 3 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh logged three new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh logged three new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The State has 16 Covid testing facilities running and a total of 52 active cases of Covid-19.

One COVID patient recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. No patient died in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,192 while 192 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States and Union Territories. Bhushan flagged that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said in his letter. (ANI)

