Mumbai: Two persons arrested for making objectionable video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and woman leader

Two persons involved in making an objectionable video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde faction) and a woman leader have been arrested, said Mumbai police.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons involved in making an objectionable video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde faction) and a woman leader have been arrested, said Mumbai police. The accused are identified as Manas Kuwar (26) and Ashok Mishra (45).

After the video went viral on Saturday night, leaders and workers of the Shinde faction reached the Dahisar police station and demanded an investigation against the accused. On the complaint of the woman leader, the Dahisar police registered a case against an unknown person under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67 and started their investigation.

Explaining the incident, Mumbai police said that a rally was organized in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Saturday evening, in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated. MLA Prakash Surve and women leaders welcomed the Chief Minister and joined the rally. While participating in the rally, someone made a video, edited it by putting obscene songs and made that video viral on the internet, after which people got angry and demanded to register a case, the police added.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

