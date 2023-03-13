Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska -source
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:00 IST
The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7 billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.
The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement