Northeast Delhi riots 2020: Court frames murder charges against 8

A Delhi court, hearing the northeast Delhi riots case of 2020, has recently framed murder and other charges against eight persons. This matter pertains to the death of a 26-year-old man, Rahul Solanki, who succumbed to gunshot injuries. A case in relevant sections was registered at the police station Dayal Pur.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala framed charges under sections of rioting, unlawful assembly, arson, murder, theft and other sections including promoting enmity between two communities on the basis of religion, against the accused persons. "In this case, all accused indulged in targeting Hindus and their such acts were apparentlyprejudicial to the harmony between communities of Muslims and Hindus. They did disturb the public tranquillity through their actions," the court said.

"I find that Salman, Sonu Saifi, Mohd Arif, Anish Qureshi, Sirajuddin, Md Furkan, Md Irshad, and Md Mustaqueem, are liable to be tried for offences punishable under sections s.147/148/153-A/380/427/436/450/302 read with 149 IPC and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," ASJ Pramachala ordered on March 6. "I also find accused Sonu Saifi and Md. Mustaqeem liable to be tried for an offence under Section 25 Arms Act," the judge said.

"I also find accused Salman and Mustaqeem liable to be tried for an offence punishable u/s 27 Arms Act," the judge further said. However, the court has discharged the accused persons from the offence of outraging religious feelings under section 295A and criminal conspiracy under section 129B IPC.

"I do not find sufficient material to apply my mind to infer if such abusing were with intention to outrage the religious feelings or to insult the religion or the religious beliefs," the judge observed. Therefore, I do not find sufficient ground to frame a charge for an offence under Section 295-A IPC against any accused person, the judge said.

"I also do not find any concrete evidence to show that all the accused persons along with others came on the road in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy hatched by them. Therefore, no charges can be framed for criminal conspiracy." While framing the charges considered the evidence on record and statement of witnesses on the point of firing by the accused persons.

The evidence on the record shows that at the instance of accused Sonu Saifi and Mustaqeem, one pistol each was recovered by the police, the court noted. "On examination, an FSL expert found these pistols to be in working condition and covered under the definition of firearms, the court further noted.

It also noted that from the video footage, it is clear that Salman indulged in blind firing. From the statement of witnesses like Anil also it is clear that Mustaqeem also indulged in firing. Therefore Salman and Mustaqeem are found liable to be tried for offences punishable under Section 27 Arms Act, the court said. (ANI)

