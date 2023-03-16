Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with sanitation workers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with sanitation workers who were cleaning the main road of the Bharadisain assembly complex and enquired about their well-being during his visit on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:10 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with sanitation workers
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with the sanitation workers (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with sanitation workers who were cleaning the main road of the Bharadisain assembly complex and enquired about their well-being during his visit on Thursday morning. The Chief Minister also interacted with police personnel on duty during the Vidhan Sabha session and enquired about the arrangements related to their food and stay.

During the tour, the Chief Minister also interacted with the local villagers. The Chief Minister also inquired about the local problems. The Chief Minister took the problems of the people with seriousness and promised to resolve them.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the Phooldei festival. "In his message, Chief Minister Dhami said that the folk festival Phooldei, celebrated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, highlights our culture and also maintains the traditions of the mountains," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023