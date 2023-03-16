Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with sanitation workers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with sanitation workers who were cleaning the main road of the Bharadisain assembly complex and enquired about their well-being during his visit on Thursday morning. The Chief Minister also interacted with police personnel on duty during the Vidhan Sabha session and enquired about the arrangements related to their food and stay.

During the tour, the Chief Minister also interacted with the local villagers. The Chief Minister also inquired about the local problems. The Chief Minister took the problems of the people with seriousness and promised to resolve them.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the Phooldei festival. "In his message, Chief Minister Dhami said that the folk festival Phooldei, celebrated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, highlights our culture and also maintains the traditions of the mountains," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. (ANI)

