Congress to fight Karnataka polls on its own; Shivakumar says party confident of victory

Shivakumar took part in the party's Central Election Committee meeting to decide candidates for the assembly polls

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:04 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka on its own, party's state chief DK Shivakumar said on Friday and expressed confidence of the party's victory. "No alliance with anyone. We are going alone. We are fighting alone. We will come (to power) alone," Shivakumar told ANI.

Shivakumar took part in the party's Central Election Committee meeting to decide candidates for the assembly polls. Party sources said candidates have been finalised for more than 100 seats. They also said that all sitting MLAs will not be repeated and the party will drop few sitting legislators.

They said the first list will be out in a few days. The CEC meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala and other members of the panel.

Surjewala is the AICC general secretary incharge of the state. The Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May. Political parties including the BJP and Janata Dal-Secular have intensified their campaign in the southern state. The polls are being seen as particularly crucial for Congress for its national ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

