PM Modi to inaugurate two-day global conference on millets on Saturday

A video on millets, which the government named Shree Anna, will also be released during the event, with the announcement of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research IIMR as the global centre of excellence, an official statement said.Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his counterparts from six countries will be present at the event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a two-day global conference on millets in the national capital and also unveil a customised postal stamp as well as a commemorative currency coin to mark the International Year of Millets being celebrated this year. A video on millets, which the government named 'Shree Anna', will also be released during the event, with the announcement of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) as the global centre of excellence, an official statement said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his counterparts from six countries will be present at the event. Video messages from the Heads of State of Ethiopia and Guyana would also be played during the inaugural ceremony. A roundtable session of agriculture ministers as well as bilateral meetings will be convened. The global conference is expected to witness participation from over 100 countries, and several stakeholders will attend the event virtually from across the globe.

It was on March 5, 2021, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM), accepting India's proposal. Through this declaration, the UNGA aims to elevate awareness of nutri-cereals (millets) for food security and nutrition, enhance investment in R&D and extension, and inspire stakeholders towards improving production, productivity and quality of millets. India aims to make IYM 2023 a people's movement for the overall benefit of the cultivator, consumer and climate.

To take the momentum forward, India has taken a multi-stakeholder engagement approach by involving farmers, startups, exporters, retail businesses, hotel associations and various arms of the government in India and abroad to achieve the objectives of IYM 2023 and positioning India as the 'Global Hub of Millets'. The year 2023 will witness a year-long campaign and several activities nationally and globally for increased adoption and promotion of millets.

The two-day conference will witness participation from dignitaries such as Dr Jaquelene Hughes, Director General, ICRISAT; Jong-Jin Kim, Assistant Director General & Regional Representative for Asia and Pacific, FAO; Kapil Dev, Cricketer; Geeta Phogat, Wrestler, Commonwealth Gold Medallist; Chef Thomas Gugler, President, World Association of Chefs, etc., alongside an esteemed audience of Padma Awardee farmers.

An Exhibition-cum- Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) with a focus on millets will also be held with the participation of more than 50 domestic and international buyers, importers, exporters and processors for the promotion of millets. The exhibition of more than 100 stalls will showcase millets and millet-based ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products by millet-based startups, exporters and live cooking sessions by various international and national chefs.

The two-day conference will also witness wider participation from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)/ Farmers Self-Help Groups, schools, Agri-Universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Gram Panchayats, Common Service Centres (CSC), Cooperative Institutions, Hotel Management Schools, Indian Embassies and Diaspora, etc.

