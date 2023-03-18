Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva to travel to China end of March - IMF sources

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 02:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 02:14 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will travel to China from March 24 to March 30, IMF sources told Reuters on Friday.

Georgieva will deliver a keynote speech at the China Development Forum (CDF) in Beijing on March 26, and speak at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference on March 30 in the Boao town of Qionghai city, Hainan Province, the sources said, asking not to be identified. She will also participate in a number of side events and bilateral meetings with the authorities while she is there, the sources added.

 

