Kerala CM "obsessed with himself" and can't take questions: Cong MLA Shafi Parambil

"The government's brutality has crushed the opposition's basic rights. He (Vijayan) considers himself a mirror reflection of Narendra Modi. What Modi does in Lok Sabha, the same thing is happening here in Kerala. The government decides everything and no discussion happens but notice would be given", Shafi alleged.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil on Saturday said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been "obsessed with himself" to a level that he could not take any questions." "The government's brutality has crushed the opposition's basic rights. He (Vijayan) considers himself a mirror reflection of Narendra Modi. What Modi does in Lok Sabha, the same thing is happening here in Kerala. The government decides everything and no discussion happens but notice would be given", Shafi alleged.

Shafi said that the government's brutally crushed the opposition's basic rights to raise people's issues in the Assembly. "We will fight for that. The opposition is not scared of the chief minister. Rule 50 is the strongest weapon any opposition can use where they can bring up people's issues and can talk against government policy. They are not allowing us to do that", Shafi told the media.

Shafi also added that the speaker kept the dignity of the chair only in the first two weeks of his joining. "Now he has changed, and acts like a private secretary to CM or a party secretary crushing our rights", Shafi said. Talking to the media, Shafi said "The way watch and ward behaves is weird. They are behaving like party goondas. They are not behaving like watch and ward. Everybody acting in favour of the government blindly following the orders of the CM. But we will not back out." (ANI)

