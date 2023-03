Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against RCB

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose.

Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari.

