Union Minister Sonowal visits Matua Dharma Maha Mela in West Bengal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the auspicious "Matua Dharma Maha Mela" at the Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, North 24 Parganah in West Bengal.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the "Matua Dharma Maha Mela" at the Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, North 24 Parganah in West Bengal on Saturday. The Mela is being organised to celebrate the 212th birth anniversary of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur ji.

Speaking on the occasion Sarbananda Sonowal said, "I feel blessed to be here today on the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur ji. The precious contribution of Shri Shri Thakur ji towards the welfare of deprived and downtrodden people must always be remembered. His dedication towards raising awareness, spreading education and improving the condition of women in society is bright beacon of hope for us to remain on the path of righteousness." Earlier, quoting the tweet by Shantanu Thakur on Matua Dharma Maha Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The #MatuaMahaMela2023 is an important event which showcases the vibrant culture of the Matua community. I would urge more people to visit Mela. Humanity will forever be indebted to Shri Shri Harichand Thakur Ji for showing the path of kindness and service."

Shantanu Thakur aid that the Mela at Shreedham Thakurnagar will be an experience of religious divinity, harmony in diversity & peace. The mela is organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha, from 19 March to 25 March 2023. (ANI)

