SCOREBOARD: GG vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Smriti Mandhana c and b Sneh Rana 37 Sophie Devine c Ashwani Kumari b Kim Garth99 Ellyse Perry not out 19 Heather Knight not out 22 Extras: (b-2, lb-4, w-5, nb-1) 22 Total: 189/2 in 15.3 overs Fall of wickets: 125-1, 157-2 Bowling: Kim Garth 4-032-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-48-0, Sneh Rana 3.3-0-25-1, Tanuja Kanwar 3-0-50-0, Harleen Deol 1-010-0, Ashwani Kumari 1-0-18-0.

