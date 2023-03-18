Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 49 lakhs, 5 arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 has arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakhs in the international market, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to police, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway, Mumbai Police added. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Australia and UK through a courier service, police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the accused were arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai, and were produced in the court where the court has sent both the accused to police custody till March 22. Earlier on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell was said to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, worth Rs 8 crore, from the Andheri area, adding that two persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

During the police interrogation, the accused peddler said, "10 kg of Ketamine drugs were sent abroad weekly from Mumbai." The police seized Ketamine drugs, used in big parties and the accused were the ones to supply the party.

Based on the information received that the drugs were smuggled in the guise of a courier company the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the raid at the courier office in the Andheri area and seized ketamine drugs worth Rs 8 crore worth Rs 58 lakh. (ANI)

