Left Menu

"Will challenge NGT order": Kochi Mayor on Rs 100 cr compensation imposed on civic body

Kochi Mayor A Anil Kumar on Saturday said that the Civic body will challenge the National Green Tribunal order which awarded Rs 100 crores in environmental compensation against Kochi Municipal Corporation for alleged continuing neglect of its duties resulting in a fire at a waste dump site in Kochi.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:50 IST
"Will challenge NGT order": Kochi Mayor on Rs 100 cr compensation imposed on civic body
Kochi Mayor A Anil Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi Mayor A Anil Kumar on Saturday said that the Civic body will challenge the National Green Tribunal order which awarded Rs 100 crores in environmental compensation against Kochi Municipal Corporation for alleged continuing neglect of its duties resulting in a fire at a waste dump site in Kochi. "Kochi Corporation will challenge the NGT order. An appeal will be filed in consultation with legal experts. We will look at all possible legal avenues," said Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar.

Calling for a vigilance inquiry & 3-pronged inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire incident, Kumar said, "The wrongdoers, if any, will naturally be found out. The entire cost of extinguishing the fire at Brahmapuram was borne by Corporation. The amount will be told in the coming days". The Tribunal stated that, according to a media report, Kochi city was choked on account of a fire at the waste dump site on March 2, 2023, which led to a crisis situation. A warning was issued to the residents to stay indoors and hospitals asked to prepare emergency admission of patients with respiratory distress to deal with severe air pollution and its worrying public health fallout.

Kumar blamed previous municipal councils for ignoring solid waste management rules. "The previous municipal councils should answer why they did not make even Re 1 maintenance in the waste plant, the problem happened because previous municipal councils ignored solid waste management rules"

Considering the studies and long continuing neglect of its duties by the Kochi Municipal Corporation, we award environmental compensation under section 15 of the NGT Act against Kochi Municipal Corporation of Rs. 100 crores which may be deposited with the Chief Secretary, Kerala within one month for necessary remediation measures, including dealing with the public health issues of the victims, said the bench headed by NGT's Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The Tribunal noted that Kerala state reply said "the dump site is spread over 100 acres of land and a processing plant have a capacity for waste processing of 300 Tonnes Per Day. The contract to process the waste has been given to a contractor but only 33 percent of the work has been completed. Several major and minor fires earlier have broken out at the site. The present incident occurred on March 2, 2023, at 5:30 pm. The fire and Rescue Department took measures to control the fire. Naval Helicopters were deployed to airdrop water over the fire heaps. The fire was brought under control by March 5, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023