Rain accompanied by thunderstorm predicted in parts of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan today

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.)," RWFC, New Delhi said.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 09:55 IST
Rain, thunderstorm predicted in parts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan (Photo/RWFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) issued a wet weather warning of a Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain for various areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana on Sunday. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.)," RWFC, New Delhi said.

"Light-intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Mainpuri, Agra (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," added RWFC. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday said that there will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam today.

"There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam," an IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said while speaking to ANI. An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant."

This month we are seeing western disturbances being deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added. "We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the country's eastern half. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," she added.

Further, the IMD also advised people to take necessary precautions in anticipation of wet and stormy weather. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

