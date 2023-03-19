Left Menu

President Murmu visits Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu

President Murmu appreciated the devotion of the people who are spreading the message of Swamiji through the activities of Vivekananda Kendra.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 15:14 IST
President Murmu visits Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu
President Droupadi Murmu visited Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. (Photo/President of India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. "Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", tweeted the President's official Twitter handle.

President Murmu appreciated the devotion of the people who are spreading the message of Swamiji through the activities of Vivekananda Kendra. "I feel blessed to have a feel of the great ennobling mission of Swami Vivekananda in this place," President Murmu said.

President Murmu on Friday graced a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Kerala government and released 'Chuvadu', a booklet on 'Kudumbasree', one of the largest women's self-help networks in the world. Addressing the gathering, the President said that Kerala's lush green forests, beautiful beaches and backwaters, fascinating hills, lovely lakes, ambling rivers, swaying coconut trees and rich biodiversity make it 'God's Own Country'.

President Murmu has been currently on a week's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to March 21. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023