Ajnala incident: Arrested seven people remanded to police custody till March 23

Seven people arrested in connection with an FIR registered related to Ajnala incident, in which Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed a police station, were remanded to police custody till March 23, the police said on Sunday. Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides Lovepreet Singh.

"Seven people arrested in Ajnala FIR remanded to police custody till March 23," Baes SP Amritsar Rural Jugraj Singh told ANI. All the arrested accused were taken to the court on Sunday morning where they were sent to police custody.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh earlier said that seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested in connection with the possession of illegal weapons under the provisions of the Arms Act. "We registered a fresh FIR last night under the Arms Act in which Amritpal is the key accused. All seven are also accused in this fresh FIR," Singh informed.

He further said that six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal. However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against Amritpal and his associates in the February 23 Ajnala incident. However, as a massive search operation continued on the second day on Sunday to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, four 'suspects' were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday amid tight security.

A 27-member team of Punjab Police, reached the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh by a special Air Force aircraft on Sunday. Internet services, which were suspended across the state till March 19, has been extended till March 20.

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till March 20 (12:00 hours). (ANI)

