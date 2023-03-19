Left Menu

Ajnala incident: Arrested seven people remanded to police custody till March 23

"Seven people arrested in Ajnala FIR remanded to police custody till March 23," Baes SP Amritsar Rural Jugraj Singh told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 17:43 IST
Ajnala incident: Arrested seven people remanded to police custody till March 23
Baes SP Amritsar Rural Jugraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people arrested in connection with an FIR registered related to Ajnala incident, in which Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed a police station, were remanded to police custody till March 23, the police said on Sunday. Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides Lovepreet Singh.

"Seven people arrested in Ajnala FIR remanded to police custody till March 23," Baes SP Amritsar Rural Jugraj Singh told ANI. All the arrested accused were taken to the court on Sunday morning where they were sent to police custody.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh earlier said that seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested in connection with the possession of illegal weapons under the provisions of the Arms Act. "We registered a fresh FIR last night under the Arms Act in which Amritpal is the key accused. All seven are also accused in this fresh FIR," Singh informed.

He further said that six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal. However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against Amritpal and his associates in the February 23 Ajnala incident. However, as a massive search operation continued on the second day on Sunday to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, four 'suspects' were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday amid tight security.

A 27-member team of Punjab Police, reached the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh by a special Air Force aircraft on Sunday. Internet services, which were suspended across the state till March 19, has been extended till March 20.

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till March 20 (12:00 hours). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023