J-K: 13 students injured as van falls into gorge in Poonch

"The accident took place near Keri Kangra in Mendhar, Poonch when the driver of the Eco Van lost control over it and the vehicle rolled down many feet into a gorge, leading to the injuries to 14 people-- six of them females and eight males," officials said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
14 people including six girls and seven male students were injured when an "overloaded" eco-van skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Poonch district on Sunday morning, said Dr PA Khan, Block Medical Officer (BMO). "The accident took place near Keri Kangra in Mendhar, Poonch when the driver of the eco van lost control over it and the vehicle rolled down many feet into a gorge, leading to the injuries to 14 people-- six of them females and eight males," officials said.

All the injured were immediately rushed to the local hospital by the rescuers including local volunteers and police. Dr PA Khan, BMO, Mendhar confirmed to GNS that 14 injured people have come to the Sub District Hospital.

He said two of them have been shifted to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment. The injured have been identified as Mishba Kousar (16), Fahim Kouser (15), Zahira (20), Qasid Rashid (15), Adid Hussain (16), Danish Shah (17), Rukhsana (15), Muskan Basharat (14) Uzma Kouser (16), Mujtab Shah (20), Hassan Ali Shah (16), Asees Ahmad (16), Mohammad Layaqat and Mohammad Zamran (25), all residents of Rya.

Police officials said, "A case has been registered and further investigations were taken up." Meanwhile, locals accused traffic police of having failed to check overcrowding in the vehicles, leading to the accidents in the area.

They urged higher-ups to look into matters and ensure that there is no overcrowding in the vehicles in order to avoid mishaps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

