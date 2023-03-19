Left Menu

"Will vote for BJP if it increases the rubber price," says Kerala Arch Bishop

"If the BJP government in the centre increases the price of rubber to 300 per kg, the migrant farmers of their church will vote and make BJP win," he said on Saturday.

The Catholic Arch Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany has said that the migrant farmers of state's church will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Lok Sabha elections if the ruling party at the Centre increases the rubber price by Rs 300 per kg. "If the BJP government in the centre increases the price of rubber to 300 per kg, the migrant farmers of their church will vote and make BJP win," he said on Saturday.

"In a democracy, there is no place for protests that can't turn into votes. Whichever is the ruling party at the centre, we will vote for you if you increase the rubber price to Rs 300," Kerala Arch Bishop said. Addressing a public meeting, he said, "I don't wish to talk politics standing on this stage. I am not a politician. But for the survival of the migrants, we need to react politically."

"It is on the Central government website that the government is going to import rubber at the cost of 2.17 dollars. It comes to around 180 Indian rupees. That means the corporates who collect rubber from farmers for Rs 120 per kg are spending Rs 180 to import rubber to prevent the increasing price of rubber here. The farmers will stand by the party which settles their financial distress," he said. (ANI)

