Shipments stopped at TotalEnergies refineries as strike continues

Shipments of refined products from oil major TotalEnergies' French sites was blocked on Monday for the 13th day of strike action, while some refineries were operating at a reduced flow, a company spokesperson said. The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes lifting the retirement age two years to 64 that was forced through parliament without a vote last week.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:19 IST
The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes lifting the retirement age two years to 64 that was forced through parliament without a vote last week. Production at the Normandy and Feyzin refineries was reduced on Monday as deliveries were blocked, with the Donges and La Mede refineries also seeing blocked shipments as the latter are offline for maintenance, the company said.

At Normandy, "our priority is to maintain safety, which leads us to place certain units in preferential recirculation or to stop some if necessary to guarantee inventory management," the company spokesperson said. They added that some of the refining units were operating normally at the site.

About 39% of opperational staff at its French refineries and depots were on strike Monday morning, the company spokesperson said.

