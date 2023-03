BRIEF-Aramco And DHL Supply Chain Announce new Procurement And Logistics Hub JV In Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND DHL SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCE NEW END-TO-END PROCUREMENT AND LOGISTICS HUB JOINT VENTURE

* JOINT VENTURE AIMS TO BE OPERATIONAL IN 2025 * JOINT VENTURE WOULD INITIALLY FOCUS ON SAUDI ARABIA, WITH ASPIRATIONS TO EXPAND ACROSS MENA REGION

* MOVE EXPECTED TO HELP CUSTOMERS DRIVE SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY AND COST BENEFITS * MOVE EXPECTED TO HELP CUSTOMERS REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT THROUGH MORE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)