South Korea finmin: will cooperate with Japan on supply chain, global issues

South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the country would cooperate with Japan on economic matters such as supply chain and investment, while reinstating government communication channels and supporting private sector exchanges.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting on exports the countries would respond to global issues regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism to meet their mutual interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)