Left Menu

Carbon stock in India increases by 79.4 million tonnes

Carbon stock in India has increased by 79.4 million tonnes as compared to the last assessment of 2019. The annual increase is 39.7 million tonnes, which is 145.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, said Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:56 IST
Carbon stock in India increases by 79.4 million tonnes
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Carbon stock in India has increased by 79.4 million tonnes as compared to the last assessment of 2019. The annual increase is 39.7 million tonnes, which is 145.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, said Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said, the quantum of carbon sequestration by a tree depends on various ecological and physical factors including tree species. As per India State of the Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, the total carbon stock in the forest is estimated as 7,204 million tonnes which includes 529.47 million tonnes of carbon stock in plantation/Trees Outside the Forest.

There is an increase of 79.4 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2019. The annual increase is 39.7 million tonnes, which is 145.6 million tonnes CO2 equivalent. India is a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). A Nationally Designated Authority for Implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement (NDAIAPA) has been notified which has a mandate for approval of projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement for carbon trading.

Also, an Indian Carbon Market (ICM) is envisaged which will inter-alia have an offset mechanism. Under the offset mechanism, carbon credits may be generated and sold by entities including farmers and Gram Panchayats, said the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023