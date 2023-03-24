Left Menu

"Be drivers of change", Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at DSSC

Delivering a lecture on "important national maritime security challenges and emerging geopolitical issues" at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, the Navy chief exhorted the students to be the drivers of change for progress and betterment of the future of our Armed Forces.

24-03-2023
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington on a two-day visit from March 22 to 23, 2023 and encouraged the students to be the 'drivers of change', said an official release.

Delivering a lecture on "important national maritime security challenges and emerging geopolitical issues" at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Navy chief exhorted the students to be the drivers of change for progress and betterment of the future of our Armed Forces.

Earlier he was given an update by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new trends in Professional Military Education at DSSC. (ANI)

