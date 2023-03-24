Left Menu

Financial stocks drag European markets lower

Overall, European banks fell 2.3%, with Deutsche Bank down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before. Financial services shares were down 1.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:52 IST
Financial stocks drag European markets lower
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bank and financial services stocks dragged European markets lower on Friday as concerns remained about the health of the sector, with news of a U.S. probe on Credit Suisse and UBS piling more pressure on the stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.9% by 0809 GMT, but a sharp recovery earlier this week put it on track for weekly gains. Shares of Credit Suisse AG and UBS Group AG fell 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively, after Bloomberg News reported they are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International slipped 1.8% after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is pressing the bank to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia. Overall, European banks fell 2.3%, with Deutsche Bank down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before.

Financial services shares were down 1.5%. Flash readings of S&P Global's March business activity for the euro zone and UK will be released later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023