Financial stocks drag European markets lower
Overall, European banks fell 2.3%, with Deutsche Bank down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before. Financial services shares were down 1.5%.
Bank and financial services stocks dragged European markets lower on Friday as concerns remained about the health of the sector, with news of a U.S. probe on Credit Suisse and UBS piling more pressure on the stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.9% by 0809 GMT, but a sharp recovery earlier this week put it on track for weekly gains. Shares of Credit Suisse AG and UBS Group AG fell 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively, after Bloomberg News reported they are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International slipped 1.8% after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is pressing the bank to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia. Overall, European banks fell 2.3%, with Deutsche Bank down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before.
Financial services shares were down 1.5%. Flash readings of S&P Global's March business activity for the euro zone and UK will be released later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US gets warrant to seize Russian company's Boeing 737
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities