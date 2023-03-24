Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-UBS shares hit as European banks slide

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment while the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed requests for comment. The falls in European banking stocks followed losses in the U.S. on Thursday where investors were looking to see how far the authorities would go to shore up the sector, particularly fragile regional banks.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:19 IST
WRAPUP 1-UBS shares hit as European banks slide
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Banking stocks fell again on Friday after a tumultuous week with investors worried that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis were not yet contained.

The index of top European banks fell 2.2% in early trade with shares in Swiss bank UBS Group AG down 6.4%. Deutsche Bank was down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late on Thursday.

After the sudden collapse this month of two U.S. regional banks sparked turmoil in the sector, UBS was rushed into taking over Credit Suisse AG on Sunday after the troubled Swiss lender lost the confidence of investors. Swiss authorities and UBS are racing to close the takeover within as little as a month, according to two sources with knowledge of the plans, to try to retain Credit Suisse's clients and employees.

Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse and UBS are among banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment while the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed requests for comment.

The falls in European banking stocks followed losses in the U.S. on Thursday where investors were looking to see how far the authorities would go to shore up the sector, particularly fragile regional banks. For the fourth time in a week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on Thursday aiming to reassure Americans that the U.S. banking system is safe.

She told U.S. lawmakers that bank regulators and the Treasury were prepared to make comprehensive deposit guarantees at other banks as they did at failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023