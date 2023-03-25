Gujarat Police carries out inspection in all jails in state

The Gujarat Police late on Friday night carried out inspections in all jails across the state to ascertain whether there was any illegal activity inside and to remove possession of prohibited items, if any. Around 1,700 police personnel were engaged in the inspections of all 17 jails in Gujarat that include district jails, sub-jails and special jails.

The process was being monitored by state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi along with senior officials of the Home Department and senior police officers at the Police Bhavan. During this checking, effective and result-oriented action has been taken to eliminate the possession of prohibited items, said Gujarat Police. The inspection is likely to be continued till Saturday morning.

"1,700 police personnel carrying out raids in 17 jails. The reasons behind raids are to see if any kind of illegal activities are taking place inside the jail and to check whether prisoners are getting all the facilities they are entitled to as per the law. Inspection will continue till morning. Some mobile phones have been seized but a detailed report is yet to come," Director General of Police, Gujarat Vikas Sahay said. (ANI)

