Zero tolerance policy on drugs in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Emphasizing the fight against drugs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said strict action has been taken to check the menace of narcotics in the state. Speaking at Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security which was presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai said the state government maintains a zero-tolerance policy to check the drug menace.

"The cooperation of society is also required to check narcotics. Under the guidance of Amit Shah, the prevention of legal offenses is happening. Earlier, around 1,000 cases would be registered and now around 5,000 cases are booked. The interrogation of more people is taking place as well as punishing them in several cases," said Bommai. He said Bengaluru is a global city and the Tamil Nadu border is just 60 km away. Hence, there must be good coordination between these two states regarding narcotics. The NDPS law has been simplified to file more cases and this has helped to check the drug menace, Bommai said.

"The cooperation of the union government is required while dealing with the foreign citizens involved in this illegal trade. And Amit Shah has been extending full cooperation in this regard," the Chief Minister said. Noting that drugs are an enemy of national security and the future of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday ascertained that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is fully committed to totality eliminating this menace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah made his remarks while chairing the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here in Bengaluru. Pointing that the Central government has adopted a policy of "zero tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free India", Shah said the MHA has adopted a three-pronged approach to crack down on narcotics, and that the three-pronged approach includes strengthening institutional structures, empowerment of all agencies related to the control of narcotics and strengthening the coordination among them and launching an awareness campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)