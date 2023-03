BRIEF-Aramco JV HAPCO To Commence Construction Of Major Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In China

Saudi Arabian Oil Co: * ARAMCO JV HAPCO TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF MAJOR REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX IN CHINA - STATEMNET

* CONSTRUCTION IS DUE TO START IN Q2 OF 2023 - STATEMENT * COMPLEX IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 2026 - STATEMENT

* SAUDI ARAMCO - GREENFIELD PROJECT TO INCLUDE 300,000 BPD REFINERY AND 1.65 MILLION TONS STEAM CRACKER * SAUDI ARAMCO - ARAMCO TO SUPPLY UP TO 210,000 BARRELS PER DAY OF CRUDE OIL FEEDSTOCK TO PROJECT Further company coverage:

