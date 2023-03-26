Left Menu

Himachal: Sukhwinder Sukhu celebrates his first birthday as CM, cuts 59 kg cake

The Chief Minister participated in nearly 2 km of walking from the Secretariat to his residence at oak-over in Shimla. The other participants completed the 5 km long walk here.

Himachal: Sukhwinder Sukhu celebrates his first birthday as CM, cuts 59 kg cake
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo: Twitter/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh secretariat employees on the occasion of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's birthday, on Sunday organized a walk to promote and spread a message of green energy in the state. Secretariat employees, officials and the Chief Minister participated in the walk.

The Chief Minister participated in nearly 2 km of walking from the Secretariat to his residence at oak-over in Shimla. The other participants completed the 5 km long walk here. Speaking at the occasion CM Sukhu said, "I am celebrating my birthday for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister. I am thankful to the employees of the secretariat who have organized this walk to preserve and promote green energy in the state."

"I also joined the walk for green energy from the secretariat to Oak-Over others moved forward. Keeping in mind green energy there are lots of plans and programmes of the government and we are moving forward in this direction," he said. "We are planning to bring green hydrogen. We are here for the transformation of the system. All my cabinet colleagues are moving forward to take steps for the transformation of the system. I am thankful to you all for coming here on my birthday," the chief minister added.

Later after the walk hundreds of people gathered at the official residence of the chief minister and celebrated his birthday. CM Sukhu along with his wife Kamlesh Thakur cut the weighing 59 kg cake which was arranged by the Sukhu Bhai fans club. A large number of people along with Cabinet ministers, legislators, officials and congress leaders gather at oak-over to celebrate the birthday of their leader.

Congress leaders and cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh also held a "Nati Dance" to celebrate his birthday. CM Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla on December 11. (ANI)

