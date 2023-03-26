Drugs worth Rs 30 cr seized in Assam, 3 held

Assam Police on Sunday caught three drug peddlers from Karimganj district, and recovered drugs worth around Rs 30 crore from a truck. The accused persons were identified as Ubedullah, Safik Miya and Ramnath Gowala.

According to the police, based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das launched an operation and intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR-02D-1691 at Karimganj bypass road. "During the search, we found 220 soap cases of heroin containing around 2.9 kg and 80,000 Yaba tablets from a secret chamber of the oil tank of the truck. We have apprehended three persons including the driver," Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around 30 crores, SP Das said. "The truck was coming from Aizawl towards Agartala. During preliminary investigation, we have found that the smugglers tried to send the contraband drugs to Bangladesh via Karimganj," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

