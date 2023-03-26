Left Menu

Karnataka CM extends support for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday extended his support to set up Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale and said, the state government will soon release the funds for it.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:49 IST
Karnataka CM extends support for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday extended his support to set up Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale and said, the state government will soon release the funds for it. "The state government will soon release the funds for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Veda, Agama, and Sanskrit Pathashale. Besides, all assistance will be given for the Gowshalas and for the mutt development," CM Bommai said at a function of Sri Adi Jagadguru Panchaccharya Veda, Agama, Sanskrit, Music, and Yoga Pathashale.

"The mutt by teaching Veda and agama to the children is introducing their culture, tradition, and spirituality to them. The Pancha Peetas established by Adi Guru Renukaccharya is working for the welfare of the state," he said. Sri Kashi Jagadguru is a treasury of knowledge but works for the welfare of mankind without showoff. He has been actively involved in the uplift of the mutt because of which the Jangama Mutt has grown, CM Bommai said.

Sri Vachananda Swamiji of Harihar Panchamasali Mutt, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, and others was also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023